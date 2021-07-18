'Don't let down Punjab CM Amarinder Singh': 10 Congress MLAs urge party high command

They added that CM Amarinder Singh gained immense respect across different sections of society in the state, particularly the farmers for whom "he even endangered his chair as CM while passing the 2004 Termination of Waters Agreement Act," reported News18.

Meanwhile, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from Punjab are scheduled to meet at the party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss issues related to the state unit of the party.

Bajwa said, "Congress MPs from Punjab have been invited for the meeting on farmers' issue and to discuss some issues of the party."

This comes after two meetings on Saturday -- the first one between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the party's state in-charge Harish Rawat in Chandigarh and the second was attended by Speaker Rana K.P. Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa and the Chief Minister.

Reiterating that he would accept any decision taken by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh has termed the meeting with Rawat as fruitful, adding that the latter would take up the issues raised by him with Sonia Gandhi.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year.

