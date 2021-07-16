'Don't know anything about leadership change in Karnataka': CM BS Yediyurappa after meeting with PM Modi

Reportedly, Yediyurappa was expected to seek the Central government's nod for the Mekedatu dam project across river Cauvery. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to the project.

Before his meeting with the PM, the CM asserted the state has got every right to implement the project and will start the work. "They (TN) have been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us." He also assured Tamil Nadu that the implementation of the proposed project will not create any problem to them. "I have written to them (TN CM) about the matter, but they are not letting us (implement the project)." "There is no need to have confusion. I want to assure our state that we will cent percent implement the Mekedatu project," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa also took part in the virtual meeting chaired by PM Modi with six states on the COVID-19-related situation. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala also participated in the meeting.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of six states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate, the Prime Minister said that the Centre recently announced a Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat coronavirus and advised these states to utilise funds from the package to strengthen health infrastructure. He also laid emphasis on the need to focus on rural areas.

The Prime Minister noted that 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have come from these states and advised them to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave and focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach.

"Took part in the VC held by PM @narendramodi to review the Covid-19 situation. Apprised PM about measures taken to ensure preparedness for a likely third wave, ramping up of pediatric care infrastructure, oxygen generation plants, and progress of vaccination drive," Yediyurappa tweeted after the virtual meeting.