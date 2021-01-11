'Don’t indulge in protests, I have taken my decision': Rajinikanth appeals to fans not to urge him to reconsider entering politics

Amid calls from his fans to enter politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday appealed to them not to request him to reconsider his decision.

This came after a large number of the actor's fans gathered in Chennai on Sunday urging him to join politics. In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he appealed to his fans to not organise such events seeking him to enter politics and make him sad more and more.

“Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.