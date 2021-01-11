'Don’t indulge in protests, I have taken my decision': Rajinikanth appeals to fans not to urge him to reconsider entering politics

Amid calls from his fans to enter politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday appealed to them not to request him to reconsider his decision.
This came after a large number of the actor's fans gathered in Chennai on Sunday urging him to join politics. In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he appealed to his fans to not organise such events seeking him to enter politics and make him sad more and more.
“Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.
After his hospitalisation in Hyderabad for fluctuation in blood pressure, the actor declared on December 29 that he would not enter politics given his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic.
Scores of fans of superstar Rajinikanth staged a protest in Chennai on Sunday demanding the veteran actor to take the political plunge, days after he had ruled out joining politics.
A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and raised slogans such as "Vaa Thalaiva Vaa" (Come leader come), urging him to embark on his political journey as assured earlier and usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics.
They were seen carrying posters of the actor, even as hit songs from some of his movies were played there. Rajinikanth had in December last year said he would float his political party in January 2021, following up on his 2017 announcement that he will take the political plunge ahead of this year's Assembly polls.
