'Don't harass innocent doctors': Rajasthan doctor who died by suicide wrote in her last letter

Dausa: Rajasthan woman doctor who died by suicide earlier this week, in her suicide letter wrote, "My death may prove my innocence. DON'T HARASS INNOCENT DOCTORS. Please".

"I love my husband and children a lot. Please do not harass them after my death. I did not commit any mistake, did not kill anyone. PPH is a known complication. Stop harassing doctors so much for this. My death may prove my innocence. DON'T HARASS INNOCENT DOCTORS. Please. Love you. Don't let my kids feel the absence of their mother."

Dr Archana Sharma committed suicide on Tuesday due to alleged harassment after police filed an FIR against her under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalsot Police Station in Dausa in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her hospital.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the suicide of a doctor in Dausa after being booked for murder, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday ordered the removal of a senior police officer and suspension of an SHO.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a committee led by additional chief secretary (home) to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to give necessary suggestions.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a factual report from police within seven days.

Doctors at private hospitals in Rajasthan went on strike on Wednesday after a colleague committed suicide in Dausa, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

Relatives of Asha Bairwa, the woman who died on Monday, accused Sharma of negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body outside Anand Hospital in Lalsot, Dausa -- owned by Sharma and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya.

In a video message, Upadhyaya has blamed BJP leaders of protecting accused Balya Joshi, who allegedly mounted pressure on police to lodge the murder case, but the saffron party has denied the allegation.

An FIR under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was lodged against the two doctors at the Lalsot Police Station on Monday night after which, Sharma committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself at her residence above the private hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:40 AM IST