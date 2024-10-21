'Don't Fly Air India From Nov 1-19': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Fresh Threat Amid Vikash Yadav Case; (VIDEO)

Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | File pic

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning on Monday, cautioning passengers against flying on Air India flights between November 1 and 19, claiming a potential attack could occur during these dates. This period coincides with the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide. In a purported video that has surfaced on the internet, Pannun can be seen issuing open threats to flyers.

Pannun, who holds dual citizenship in both Canada and the United States, is the founder of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which advocates for a separate Sikh state. He had made a similar threat around the same time last year.

This recent warning comes amid a spate of hoax bomb threats targeting various Indian airlines. It also takes place during a tense diplomatic row between India and Canada, following Canada's allegations that India had targeted Khalistani elements on Canadian soil, including the assassination of another terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Similar Threat Issued Last Year

In November 2023, Pannun released a video threatening that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be shut down and renamed on November 19, cautioning people to avoid flying on Air India that day. His actions have resulted in charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which accused him of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity on religious grounds, and violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

खालिस्तानी आतंकी पन्नू की खुलेआम धमकी।



19th नवंबर को एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट को उड़ा।देंगे।



सिख उसदिन एयर इंडिया की।फ्लाइट में न चढ़ें। pic.twitter.com/jR1XDD5eK6 — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) November 4, 2023

Pannun’s threats are not new. In December of last year, he threatened to attack India’s Parliament by December 13, marking the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack. This threat came in response to reports that an alleged plot to assassinate him had been foiled. In addition to this, Pannun has also made threats against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of State Police Gaurav Yadav. He urged gangsters to unite and attack Mann on Republic Day, January 26, 2024.

Pannun Declared As Terrorist By MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs designated Pannun as a terrorist in July 2020, citing his activities promoting sedition and secessionism. A year earlier, India had banned SFJ as an unlawful association for engaging in anti-national and subversive activities.

Vikash Yadav Named Co-Conspirator In Pannun Killing Plot

In a related development, on October 17, 2024, the United States charged a former officer of India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for allegedly orchestrating a plot to murder Pannun. The officer, named Vikash Yadav, was also arrested by the Delhi police in an extortion case last year.

Earlier this week, US prosecutors named Yadav as the Indian official behind the Pannun assassination plot, charging him with murder-for-hire and money laundering. Yadav was described as a former officer of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The FBI released his photos, identifying his birthplace as Pranpura, Haryana. New Delhi has denied these charges, calling them baseless allegations.