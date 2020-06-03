'Don't disturb the food chain': Netizens call out human who stopped a python from eating a deer

Very often photographs and videos depicting animal cruelty or acts of helping such animals are circulated online. On Tuesday, Awanish Sharan, a 2009 Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer shared a video on Twitter which has divided the internet into two camps.
The video shows a python coiled around a deer while a person uses a tree branch to help set the deer free. Sharan the 20 second video with the caption "Indian python trying to hunt spotted deer. Somewhere on dehradun-mohand road."
He also tagged Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Officer in the tweet and asked if the person helping the deer was right in doing so.
"In my opinion they should be left alone. Not a good thing to disturb. Deer is his natural food," replied Kaswan. Shiv Aroor, senior editor at India Today also retweeted the video and said that the person was interfering with the food chain and that nature must be left alone.
Some Twitter users are pleased with this act as they believe it to be an act of kindness. Here are some of the mixed reactions this video has received:
