‘Don't demoralise Police’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Indigo executive's murder case

The Bihar Chief Minister informed that he has asked the police to speed up the trail and take stringent action against the culprit in the Indigo station manager murder case. "Bihar ranks at 23 in the country as far as incidents of crime are concerned. Law is in place. Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be done, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP," Nitish Kumar said.

Three days after Rupesh Kumar Singh was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna, his family on Friday said the probe should be transferred from Bihar police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Talking to media, Nandeshwar Singh, brother of the deceased said that despite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assurance of arresting the culprits within 48 hours, there have been no arrests. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that culprits will be arrested within 48 hours. But there's been no arrest. We feel that the Patna administration is unable of making the arrests. So, the Chief Minister should hand over the probe to CBI," said Nandeshwar Singh.

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12, later died of his injuries.

(Inputs from ANI)