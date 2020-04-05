'Don't behave as Tablighi Politician...': Sambit Patra has a message for Rahul Gandhi

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday criticised Rahul Gandhi after th latter took at a dig at Prime Minister Modi.

"Dear, Rahul ji," Patra began, "if you do not have anything positive for the country during the crisis, at least stay silent and avoid the vulgar attempt to create Panic by spreading false things".

The BJP leader urged Gandhi to avoid behaving like a "Tablighi Politician".

"Pls don't forget to switch off TUBELIGHT,"' he added.