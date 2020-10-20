'Don't appreciate such language': Rahul Gandhi on Kamal Nath calling woman BJP leader 'item'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he does not like the type of language former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath used for a woman BJP leader.
Kamal Nath is facing flak from the BJP for referring to minister Imarti Devi as "item" during a campaign speech for Assembly by-election last week.
"Kamal Nath ji is from my party but I don't like personally the type of launguege he used. I don't appreciate it. I think it's unfortunate," Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayana, told reporters.
"But as a general statement, I think our treatment of the women in this country at all levels has a lot to be improved. Whether it is law and order, wehether it is just basic respect whether it is how much space they are accorded in business, government and other areas. I think our women are our pride. They should be protected. And I don't appreciate this type of language regardless of who he is," he added.
Nath on Monday evening alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the BJP was misleading people. Chouhan and other BJP leaders observed a two-hour silent fast in protest against Nath on Monday.
Chouhan also wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to take action against Nath for his comment about a Dalit woman leader.
Addressing a poll rally on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded minister Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item remark" at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.
This came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the 'derogatory remarks' made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.