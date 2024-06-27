'Don't Advise Me, Sit Down': Om Birla Raps Deepinder Hooda After Uproar Over Shashi Tharoor's Oath In Lok Sabha; Video Viral

The video of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, telling Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda to "sit down" and "not teach him what's objectionable and not" went viral on social media platform X. Several netizens commented that Om Birla chiding the Congress MP was rude and remarked that the opposition MP should not have been spoken to in this manner by Birla.

The incident took place in the Lok Sabha just after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took his oath and exclaimed 'jai samvidhan' (long live the Constitution) at the end of his oath. Reacting to Tharoor's jai samvidhan, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested that there was no need for it as the oath was being taken in the name of the Constitution itself.

By this time, Tharoor had stepped down and was shaking hands with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It is at this moment that Deepinder Hooda and other Congress leaders rallied in support of Tharoor.

So speaker Om Birla doesn't like it if someone says, "Jai Samvidhan."



That's strange. pic.twitter.com/jL7CjDYJnn — Narundar (@NarundarM) June 27, 2024

Deepinder Hooda stood up and told Om Birla, 'Sir, you should not have any objection to it (Tharoor's comment). To this, the Lok Sabha speaker replied by saying, "You don't teach me what is objectionable and not objectionable. Sit down!"

Om Birla was elected as the speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time on Wednesday (June 26). He is a three time MP from Kota in Rajasthan. Deepinder Hooda, on the other hand, is a Congress MP who won from Haryana's Rohtak seat by 3.4 lakh votes, the largest vote margin victory in Haryana.