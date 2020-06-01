Donate to PM-CARES fund to get bail: Patna High Court’s unique approach to bail petitions for Prohibition cases

Patna: The Patna High Court on the instructions of the Supreme Court of India is taking a liberal approach to the bail petitions of those arrested for violation of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act 2016.

Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan who is conducting the court functioning through video conference ordered the release of two accused individuals who had been arrested for violation of the Act on the condition that they would contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. They were also directed to deposit security deposits before the special excise courts at Khagaria and Siwan,

In one of the judgments ordering release of Prafulla Kumar, the court said he would be released after depositing Rs 10,000 to the PM-CARES fund for COVID-19. The trial court was directed to ensure the receipt to the Fund at its New Delhi State Bank of India account.

Prafulla had agreed to deposit the money to the PM Cares fund immediately. He had been arrested for possession of 52 litres of beer, nine litres of foreign liquor and 1848 litres of Jharkhand made liquor from his SUV in February this year. He had been sent to jail on February 24.

In another case in Barhariya under Siwan district, Munna Miya who had also been languishing in jail since February 22 for possession 208.8 litres of foreign liquor in his Marshall vehicle was given the option of donating to the fund.

The court ordered that Munna should be released on bail after he submitted the receipt of his contribution of Rs 5,000 to the PM-CARES Fund. In addition he has been asked to deposit Rs 20,000 as security in the special Excise Court.

Over 46000 people are detained in different jails for violation of the Prohibition law in Bihar.