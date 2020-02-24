Donald Trump using Indian soil for his election campaign, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Congress leader said "Trump is using Indian soil for this election campaign. There are many Gujaratis living in the US whose votes are important for Trump. US President said there will not any trade deal... Earlier, US President used to meet principal Opposition party leaders. Now there is nothing like that." President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump is on a two-day visit to India starting February 24.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury had earlier said that he will not attend the banquet hosted by Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of US President Donald Trump as party chief Sonia Gandhi has not been invited for the event. The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on February 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India.

On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister. He will also address the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.