Donald Trump remarks ahead of his visit an 'insult, affront' to India: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday alleged that the statement by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit is an insult to the dignity of the country and asked the government to respond to it.

"The president of the United States, ahead of his visit for the first time to India, said that India has not treated us fairly. I think it is an insult and affront to the dignity of the country and the Ministry of External Affairs should respond to it and not sweep it under the carpet," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters here. "We welcome our guests. It is in Indian tradition. But no guest has the right to insult India. I think that comment was totally uncalled for," he said.