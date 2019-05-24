Donald Trump Congratulates Narendra Modi, Says ‘Great Things’ In Store For Indo-US Ties

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk


US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi on his “big” election victory and said “great things” are in store for the bilateral strategic ties under the Indian Prime Minister’s second innings.



You may also like

World Cup 2019! Quiz: Do you know who...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP retains all...

Baas Karo! Rangoli Chandel’s attack on Ranbir, Hrithik,...

‘India’s Most Wanted’ screening: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor,...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First time in Bihar,...

LS Polls 2019: New morning for Amethi! Smriti...

YSR Congress wins 151 Assembly, 22 Lok Sabha...

Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: BJP leading...

Terrorist Zakir Musa killed in encounter, restrictions imposed...

Negative campaign against PM Narendra Modi boomeranged: Anil...

Leave a Comment