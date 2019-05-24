Donald Trump Congratulates Narendra Modi, Says ‘Great Things’ In Store For Indo-US Ties by FPJ Web Desk May 24, 2019 11:54 am written by FPJ Web Desk May 24, 2019 11:54 am US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi on his “big” election victory and said “great things” are in store for the bilateral strategic ties under the Indian Prime Minister’s second innings. Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modidonald trump narendra modidonald trump shakes hands with modielection result livelive election resultslok sabha electionmodi livetrump tweets to modi previous post World Cup 2019! Quiz: Do you know who owns these 10 World Cup records? next post Soon, robots may help teach math to kids You may also like World Cup 2019! Quiz: Do you know who... May 24, 2019 11:38 am Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP retains all... May 24, 2019 11:18 am Baas Karo! Rangoli Chandel’s attack on Ranbir, Hrithik,... May 24, 2019 11:17 am ‘India’s Most Wanted’ screening: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor,... May 24, 2019 11:14 am Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First time in Bihar,... May 24, 2019 11:00 am LS Polls 2019: New morning for Amethi! Smriti... May 24, 2019 10:53 am YSR Congress wins 151 Assembly, 22 Lok Sabha... May 24, 2019 10:48 am Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: BJP leading... May 24, 2019 10:45 am Terrorist Zakir Musa killed in encounter, restrictions imposed... May 24, 2019 10:42 am Negative campaign against PM Narendra Modi boomeranged: Anil... May 24, 2019 10:34 am Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.