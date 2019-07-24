Donald Trump claim on Kashmir hits LS, Congress seeks PM Modi's reply

New Delhi: There was uproar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for a second consecutive day over US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

As soon as the Question Hour started, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue. "It is an issue which is very much related to the Prime Minister himself."

Speaker Om Birla interrupted him and said an opportunity had already been given to speak on the subject. This led to sloganeering by Congress MPs against the government and Modi. "Prime Minister jawab do (Answer, Prime Minister) and "End dictatorship".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "If our Foreign Minister has clarified the position, why is there a problem?" In an attempt to end the din, Birla allowed Chowdhury to speak.

Chowdhury again said: "After Trump's statement, everyone is discussing in the whole country about what the Prime Minister said on the issue. But the Prime Minister is not saying anything. We want to know what conversation took place between the Prime Minister and Trump."