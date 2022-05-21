Dominica withdraws case against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi over illegal entry

Economic fugitive Mehul Choksi has got away with it yet again.

Authorities in Dominica have “discontinued the proceedings against Choksi over his illegal entry into the island nation from Antigua and Barbuda, reports India Today’s news portal. It all started when, last May, Choksi went missing from Antigua, where he claimed he had fled to in 2018 to avoid persecution in India.

Later, when he was detained in Dominica for illegal entry, he had contested the case, claiming that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda and taken to Dominica against his will. He had further claimed he was forcibly brought by RAW agents.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:08 AM IST