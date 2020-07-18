DOMICILE DARSHAN: Only MP devotees will have Mahakal access

Ujjain: Even as the entire world is reeling under the pandemic wave and people of all religions are unanimously seeking salvage in the Name of the Lord, eights to ‘meet’ HIM have been reserved! One and all can’t have HIS darshan. Devotees have to fulfil a special criteria. At least that is what the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) on Saturday decided. From Monday, only people from Madhya Pradesh will be allowed to have darshan of Mahakaleswar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlinga temples of the country.

MTMC ‘apparently’ took this decision as part of a precautionary measure in the wake of the spread of Corona infection during unlock.

Obviously a questionable move even as the state’s corona positive figures have been pegged at 21,910 as on Saturday and Ujjain’s positive tally steadily stood at 954 on Friday, one wonders why such a lopsided decision was taken to reserve the rights of devotees even at the altar of the deity especially at such times of crisis.

The MTMC decision came one day after the state-level corona review meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Brihaspati Bhavan, here on Friday evening. Sources said senior BJP MLA and former minister Paras Jain raised the issue of spurt in corona cases and the rising rate of infection in Ujjain during the recent past.

Citing huge numbers of arrival of vehicles from outside Madhya Pradesh, he sought restrictions on darshan. BJP city president Vivek Joshi seconded his viewpoint, on which the CM asked the administrative authorities to do the needful. Finally, collector and MTMC chief Asheesh Singh took the call.