Domestic passengers of Vistara airline first to experience biometric entry

New Delhi: The Delhi airport on Thursday stated that it will start a three-month trial of biometric facial recognition entry system for domestic passengers of Vistara airline at Terminal 3 from September 6.

"With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at all check points, including airport entry, entry into security checks, and aircraft boarding," the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Thursday.

After successful completion of the trial, the DIAL said this facial recognition facility would be officially launched at Terminal 3, and subsequently at other terminals of Delhi airport.

"The enrolment process for passengers with valid flight tickets and government ID proofs will start at the registration kiosk," the airport operator said.

Post this, their facial details will be captured by a camera. Simultaneously, the documents provided by a passenger will be validated by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel present at the kiosk.

"He will physically check the applicant's ID proof and confirm on the system. Subsequently, the passenger can approach the dedicated departure e-gate, which is fitted with facial recognition cameras," the DIAL stated.

The e-gates will open automatically after the facial recognition process is completed.