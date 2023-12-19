 Dog Attack: Rottweiler Bites Kid In Goa; Owner & Caretaker Booked
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, said that based on a complaint filed by a person named Pandurang Khorjuvekar, a resident of Camurlim Bardez in North Goa, the police booked the accused persons.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Dog Attack: Rottweiler Bites Kid In Goa; Owner & Caretaker Booked | Representative Pic

Panaji, December 18: Goa police have booked two persons for their alleged negligence in handling a pet Rottweiler dog, which bit a minor child. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, said that based on a complaint filed by a person named Pandurang Khorjuvekar, a resident of Camurlim Bardez in North Goa, the police booked the accused persons.

They kept the dog unattended and free

“The accused persons have been identified as Siddharth Khorjuvekar (29), owner of the Rottweiler, and Aniket Khorjuvekar (26), caretaker of the said dog,” the police said. "They kept the dog unattended and free, due to which it bit the minor daughter of the complainant,” police said.

Formalities are being followed to hand over its custody to the DVS

“The dog has been medically examined at the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) and necessary formalities are being followed to hand over its custody to the DVS,” the police said.

