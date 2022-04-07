Does BJP want to make Union Min Anurag Singh as new Himachal CM? Here's what Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia has to say

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday made a claim that that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Addresing a press conference in Delhi, Sisodia said, "Our trusted sources told us that after CM Jairam Thakur's failure of 4.5yrs, BJP will make Anurag Thakur as HP CM." He also alleged that BJP has remembered their failure and has come to know that CM Jairam has done nothing for the public.

Earlier on Wednesday, eying the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a massive roadshow in Mandi.

Speaking about Kejriwal's rally Sisodia said, "Kejriwal Ji went to Himachal Pradesh y'day & received a great response. BJP got so terrified that it's going to change its CM there."

The state assemby elections are slated to be held this year.

While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal had said, "First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh."

The AAP chief along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann urged voters to elect the AAP if they want corruption eradicated from the state.

Kejriwal said his party knows "how to love the country, do work and wipe out corruption", but it does not know "how to do politics". "If you want to get rid of corruption in Himachal Pradesh, elect AAP candidates to form an honest government in the coming elections," Kejriwal said.

On the AAP performing well in Punjab but not so much in the four of the five states where Assembly polls were held recently, with most of its candidates even losing their deposits in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, Jain said many BJP candidates also lost their deposits in Punjab.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:54 PM IST