Doctors use traction rod and a doll to fix 11-month-old girl's fracture

Doctors are treating an 11-month-old girl in a unique way for a fracture, which the girl suffered after she fell off the bed at her residence. To treat the 11-month-old, the doctors have attached her legs to a traction rod along with her doll.

According to Indian Express, the 11-month-old girl, Zikra Malik, fell off the bed at her residence in Delhi Gate on August 17, fracturing her left leg. The family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors suggested putting her on gallows traction. But she was not alone, in the orthopaedic block of Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. Bed number 16 has not one, but two “patients” lying down with their legs attached to a traction rod — Zikra and her doll, Pari, being used by doctors to get the toddler to cooperate.

Fareen, 11-month-old girl's mother, told the leading daily, “Even at home, she is always moving from one place to another and it’s impossible to make her sit down for five minutes. On the first day at the hospital, she wasn’t ready to lie down on the bed. She kept moving and doctors asked us to keep her legs straight for proper alignment. Then I asked my husband to get her favourite doll to the hospital. We just thought of putting Pari in the same position as Zikra — and it worked.”

The doll makes Zikra feel that she is not alone. Even at home her parents would treat the doll in the same manner as her since Zikra considers it her friend. Even the doctors were surprised to see the doll lying next to her. Dr Ajay Gupta, director, professor, department of orthopaedics, Lok Nayak hospital, told the Indian Express, “The baby girl was crying continuously since the day she was admitted to the hospital. We tried painkillers, got some chocolates for her, but nothing worked. She couldn’t lie down on the bed for even an hour and, in this procedure, we need to her to be in the same position for days.”