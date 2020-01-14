Doctor who treated Unnao rape victim's father dies mysteriously

On Monday, the doctor who treated the father of the Unnao rape victim died under mysterious circumstances.
According to Times Now, Prashant Upadhyaya, while being posted in the emergency ward of the district hospital, had treated the victim's father after he had been thrashed brutally while he was in police custody in April 2018. However, the latter had died in custody a few hours later even after getting treatment.
The case related to the murder of the rape victim's father is scheduled to come up in court on Tuesday. According to his family members, Upadhaya complained of difficulty in breathing on Monday morning but refused to go to the hospital. Later when he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The family members said that he was a diabetic patient.
The body has been sent for post-mortem. Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who has been convicted for the rape of the Unnao victim, is serving a life sentence in Tihar jail while his brother Atul Sengar is also in jail for the murder of the girl's father.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)