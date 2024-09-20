 Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court
The special CBI court has summoned the doctor who treated the Bora family in Guwahati, but the doctor has been refusing to appear in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder case. The CBI told the court that he had twice rejected the summons on the basis of dubious arguments.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
The physician who treated the Bora family in Guwahati has been refusing to accept summons issued by the special CBI court to depose in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder case.

The CBI on Thursday, September 19, informed the court that he has twice refused to accept the summons on flimsy grounds. The agency had on August 8 sought summons for Dr. Gokul Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s maternal family’s physician, for him to appear before the court on August 29.

