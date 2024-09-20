Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court

CBI | pm

The physician who treated the Bora family in Guwahati has been refusing to accept summons issued by the special CBI court to depose in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder case.

The CBI on Thursday, September 19, informed the court that he has twice refused to accept the summons on flimsy grounds. The agency had on August 8 sought summons for Dr. Gokul Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s maternal family’s physician, for him to appear before the court on August 29.

The doctor, however, refused to accept the summons citing spelling error. The agency sought fresh summons for him to appear on Thursday, but the doctor again refused to accept it.

The court has now asked the CBI to serve the summons by other valid ways and if he refused to turn up, necessary action can be taken against him. The agency will now contemplate further action on this regards.