'Do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on COVID-19': TMC MP Derek O'Brien; adds PM Modi was at all-party meet for 9 mins

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session.
"MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on #COVID19 from the PM or this Government in some conference room," Derek tweeted. "#Parliament is in session. Come to the FLOOR OF THE HOUSE," he added.
In another tweet, the TMC MP said PM Modi was at the all-party meeting for only 9 minutes.
Derek O'Brien wrote: "Today's all-party meet before #Parliament session. 11am-1.28pm: Leaders of Oppn parties speak. Urge GOI not to mock Parliament & discuss issues. 1.29pm: HE enters. 1.30-1.31pm: Photo Op. 1.32-1.34pm: Last Oppn leader speaks. 1.35-1.39pm: HE speaks. 1.40: Bye (HE was there for 9 mins)."
Meanwhile, the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures, PM Modi said at an all-party meeting.
"Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," Modi tweeted after the meeting.
More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting. Among the key leaders present in the all-party meeting were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.
"More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
"At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures," added Joshi.
An all-party meeting is a customary procedure that occurs before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.
The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda for the Monsoon session which is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
(With ANI inputs)
