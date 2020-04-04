Do not use alcohol-based sanitizers while lighting diyas on Sunday: Prasar Bharati advises

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and light a candle, diyas, Prasar Bharati on Saturday advised people not to alcohol-based sanitizers while lighting diyas.
Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati said, "Citizens advised not to use alcohol-based sanitizers while lighting diyas and candles tomorrow at 9 PM as it is inflammable."
This is because of the sanitizers used for COVID 19 have 60 to 70 percent or higher concentration of alcohol that is highly inflammable. If you are lighting a candle or diya with alcohol-based sanitizers on your hands, your hands can catch fire.
In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya, and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.
