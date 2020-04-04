Do not use alcohol-based sanitizers while lighting diyas on Sunday: Prasar Bharati advises

This is because of the sanitizers used for COVID 19 have 60 to 70 percent or higher concentration of alcohol that is highly inflammable. If you are lighting a candle or diya with alcohol-based sanitizers on your hands, your hands can catch fire.

In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya, and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.

