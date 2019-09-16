DMK to hold protest on Sep 20 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's views on imposing Hindi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the DMK, on Monday decided to hold protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's views on imposing Hindi in the guise of promoting Hindi at the global level. The DMK, at a high level meeting held here, decided to hold demonstration at district headquarters across the state on Sep 20 at 10 a.m.

The party also urged the Central government to focus on taking contructive steps for economic growth and dropping its Hindi imposition moves. Political parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed Shah's comments in connection with celebration of Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

"India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it's important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it's Hindi, the most spoken language," Shah said in a series of tweets on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.