 DMK Platform Speaker Sacked And Arrested For Crass Comments Against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, TN Governor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDMK Platform Speaker Sacked And Arrested For Crass Comments Against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, TN Governor

DMK Platform Speaker Sacked And Arrested For Crass Comments Against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, TN Governor

Khusbu Sundar, a member of the NCW hit out at the ruling DMK for "nurturing" such persons who "demean" women, as she shared a video of Sivaji Krishnamurthy's purported remarks against her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

DMK platform speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy, whom actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar accused of making derogatory remarks about her, was promptly dismissed from the party and subsequently arrested on Sunday.

Sundar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), criticized the DMK for harboring individuals who demean women, as she shared a video of Krishnamurthy's purported offensive comments against her.

Sundar's emotional response during a press conference further highlighted the seriousness of the issue.

BJP's Reaction and Arrest

BJP TN chief K Annamalai also denounced Krishnamurthy's remarks, sharing a video clip where he allegedly made objectionable comments about TN Governor RN Ravi.

Read Also
BJP's Khushbu Sundar defends old tweet 'Modi means corruption'; calls Congress 'desperate' for...
article-image

The ruling DMK, responding to the controversy raised by Sundar on Twitter and in the press conference, announced Krishnamurthy's expulsion from the party on grounds of indiscipline and bringing disrepute to its name.

Subsequently, he was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including "intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace."

Sundar's Criticism and Support for Women

Khushbu Sundar voiced her concerns about the poor treatment of women by political parties in general and spoke on behalf of all women.

She called out the DMK for nurturing individuals like Krishnamurthy, stating that it was not just an attack on a BJP woman leader but an attack on women as a whole.

Sundar assured women that she and the NCW would stand up for them, urging them not to be afraid. She also criticized the DMK's claim of inclusive and development-oriented governance, highlighting the irony of their actions.

Dismissal and Suspension Revoked

After facing criticism from the BJP, Sivaji Krishnamurthy was dismissed from the party. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced his expulsion from all party posts, including revoking his primary membership, citing his violation of party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Krishnamurthy had previously been suspended following his controversial statements about Governor Ravi, but the suspension was lifted after he issued an apology. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji Breaks Down After ED Arrest; Video Surfaces
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

DMK Platform Speaker Sacked And Arrested For Crass Comments Against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, TN...

DMK Platform Speaker Sacked And Arrested For Crass Comments Against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, TN...

VIDEO: Extreme Heat Warps Railway Tracks In Lucknow, Major Accident Averted Thanks To Alert Loco...

VIDEO: Extreme Heat Warps Railway Tracks In Lucknow, Major Accident Averted Thanks To Alert Loco...

Punjab News: Amit Shah Slams AAP Govt For Increasing Crimes, Drug Abuse

Punjab News: Amit Shah Slams AAP Govt For Increasing Crimes, Drug Abuse

Uttar Pradesh: Severe Heat Wave In UP Kills More Than 50, Hospitals Swelling With Patients Suffering...

Uttar Pradesh: Severe Heat Wave In UP Kills More Than 50, Hospitals Swelling With Patients Suffering...

West Bengal: BJP Candidate’s Relative Hacked To Death In Cooch Behar Ahead Of Rural Polls

West Bengal: BJP Candidate’s Relative Hacked To Death In Cooch Behar Ahead Of Rural Polls