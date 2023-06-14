 Senthil Balaji Health Update: Hours After Being Arrested By ED, Hospital Advises DMK Minister To Undergo Bypass Surgery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSenthil Balaji Health Update: Hours After Being Arrested By ED, Hospital Advises DMK Minister To Undergo Bypass Surgery

Senthil Balaji Health Update: Hours After Being Arrested By ED, Hospital Advises DMK Minister To Undergo Bypass Surgery

He complained of severe chest pain and was admitted to Omandurar Hospital in Chennai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji cries as he is taken to hospital by ED | ANI

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was held by the Enforcement Directorate on the intervening night of June 13 and June 14, is likely to undergo heart surgery after an angiogram conducted on Wednesday revealed that he has three blocks in his heart. The doctors have recommended that the minister undergo bypass surgery.

He complained of severe chest pain and was admitted to Omandurar Hospital in Chennai.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday following searches conducted at his premises in connection with a money laundering case. The arrest came after an extensive questioning session under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding a cash-for-jobs scam.

Shortly after being informed of his arrest by the probe agency around 1.30 am, the minister complained of chest pain and was subsequently taken to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai.

Drama and Protests Near Hospital;

Outside the hospital, a scene of high drama unfolded as the DMK leader arrived. Supporters gathered in protest against the ED's actions, while Senthil Balaji was seen crying in pain while lying in a car.

His emotional state continued as he was transferred to an ambulance, where he wept copiously. The supporters outside raised slogans against the ED, expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Medical Examination and Political Response

Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Omandurar government hospital as doctors observed variations in his ECG. The presence of the Rapid Action Force at the hospital ensured security during the medical examination. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived at the hospital following the arrest to meet Balaji.

Speaking to the media, Stalin stated that despite the minister's cooperation with the probe agency, he had faced pressure that ultimately triggered the chest pain. Outside the hospital, DMK workers voiced their discontent with Governor RN Ravi, raising slogans against him.

Read Also
Madras HC Agrees To Hear Haebus Corpus Plea Filed By DMK Min Senthil Balaji's Wife On Urgent Basis
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Rough Sea Conditions Witnessed In Gujarat's Mandvi

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Rough Sea Conditions Witnessed In Gujarat's Mandvi

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Flood Alert For 4 Districts As Cyclonic Storm Approaches; Check Details...

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Flood Alert For 4 Districts As Cyclonic Storm Approaches; Check Details...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's How Forest Department Is Protecting Nearly 100 Asiatic Lions From Cyclonic...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's How Forest Department Is Protecting Nearly 100 Asiatic Lions From Cyclonic...

World Bank Ready To Invest In Kerala's Infrastructure: Assurances Given To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

World Bank Ready To Invest In Kerala's Infrastructure: Assurances Given To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar