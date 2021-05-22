DLF Bribery Case: CBI gives clean chit to Lalu Prasad Yadav, says sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the DLF bribery case. Lalu, who was in jail for more than three years is out on bail since April.

According to the sources, the Economic Offence Branch of CBI in January 2018, had started a preliminary probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav and real estate developer DLF Group over alleged corruption.

The investigation was started on allegations that the DLF Group had bribed former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with a property in South Delhi in order to get the rail land lease project in Mumbai's Bandra and New Delhi Railway Station upgradation project.

Allegedly, a shell company known as AB Exports Private Limited bought a property in New Friends Colony in South Delhi for around ₹ 5 crore back in December 2007. Reportedly, the property was funded by DLF Home Developers routed through a number of shell companies. It is claimed that the actual rate of the said property was around ₹ 30 crore back then.

According to reports, In 2011, Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, and his daughters, Chanda Yadav and Ragini Lalu bought AB Exports Private Limited for just ₹ 4 lakh which made them the owner of the South Delhi property.

According to a report by NDTV, after two years of rigorous investigation, the "preliminary Enquiry was closed as no case has been made out of the allegations".