DK Shivakumar writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, demands withdrawal of FIR against Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has on Thursday has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and has demanded to withdraw the FIR registered against Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi over the party's tweet regarding PM CARES Fund on May 11.
In the letter, Shivakumar said that the complaint was filed with a political motive on false information. He added that Sonia Gandhi being an MP and Congress President had tweeted with the intention of forcing the Prime Minister to use PM CARES Fund for the welfare of the people of the country.
"Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Sri Praveen Kumar to file this complaint against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, based on false information without examining its truthfulness," he wrote.
He said that the police has blatantly misused the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism. The Karnataka Congress Chief urged the Chief Minister to register an FIR against the police officer for misusing the process of law. "We hereby demand your goodself to withdraw the sad FIR and to suspend the said police officer immediately," he further said.
Earlier, the Sagara town police in Shivamogga district registered the case on Wednesday based on a complaint by Praveen K V, who alleged that @INCIndia, the official Twitter handle of the Congress, tried to create distrust among masses with its tweet by spreading 'baseless charges.'
The complainant alleged that on May 11 at 6 pm, the INC India Twitter account posted messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging 'misuse' of PM-CARES Fund set up to enable people contribute to help the government fight against coronavirus and "similar distressing situations."
(With PTI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)