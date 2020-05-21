DK Shivakumar writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, demands withdrawal of FIR against Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has on Thursday has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and has demanded to withdraw the FIR registered against Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi over the party's tweet regarding PM CARES Fund on May 11.

In the letter, Shivakumar said that the complaint was filed with a political motive on false information. He added that Sonia Gandhi being an MP and Congress President had tweeted with the intention of forcing the Prime Minister to use PM CARES Fund for the welfare of the people of the country.

"Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Sri Praveen Kumar to file this complaint against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, based on false information without examining its truthfulness," he wrote.

He said that the police has blatantly misused the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism. The Karnataka Congress Chief urged the Chief Minister to register an FIR against the police officer for misusing the process of law. "We hereby demand your goodself to withdraw the sad FIR and to suspend the said police officer immediately," he further said.