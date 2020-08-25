DK Shivakumar tests corona ve; tally nears 3 lakh in Karnataka

Bengaluru

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases even as Congress state president DK Shivakumar joined the list having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

DKS, as he is known, was admitted to a local hospital here. He told the media he is doing fine and had got admitted on the advice of doctors.

The Congress leader had just returned from Delhi after meeting the top brass of the party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the state reported 8,161 new Covid cases, pushing the corona tally to 2,91,826. The active cases stood at 82,410.

Covid cases continue to grip the capital city with Tuesday recording 2,294 new cases, taking the total number to 1,12,087. With 61 Covid-related deaths, death toll is 1,755.

Ballari reported 551 cases followed by Davanagere 318 and Belagavi 298. Mysuru had 1,331 cases, but that was a cumulative figure of four days. Covid cases could not be recorded in Mysuru due to a strike by doctors.