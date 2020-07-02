DK Shivakumar takes charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

"Khan administered the oath to all party members on the Preamble of the Constitution and Shivakumar took the party's pledge," said Saleem.

Terming the event historic, Shivakumar said in Kannada though he took charge in the presence of a few party leaders due to restriction on a large gathering, hundreds of party leaders and cadres joined him in the virtual world from 7,800 places across the state through live streaming.

"Hundreds of our party members and supporters watched the event from their homes, panchayats, civic offices and civic wards across the state, wearing masks and maintaining social distance," asserted Shivakumar.

Though Shivakumar was appointed on March 11, he could not take charge since then, due to the lockdown.

Shivakumar's appointment came three months after Gundu Rao resigned on December 9 following the party's debacle in the Assembly by-elections on December 5, in which only 2 out of the 15 candidates won, while the ruling BJP got 12.

Shivakumar is a legislator from the Kanakapura assembly segment.

His brother D.K. Suresh is the party's Lok Sabha member from the Bangaluru Rural constituency for the second time. He was the party's only candidate to have retained the seat, while 20 others lost in the May 2019 general elections.