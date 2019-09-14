DK Shivakumar rattled as ED questions daughter

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations against senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has taken new twists with his community, the Vokkaligas, and religious heads of a few influential mutts rallying behind him and changing the money-laundering narrative to vindictive politics being played by the dominant Lingayat community which backs the BJP.

At another level, the 22-year-old daughter of DKS, DS Aisshwarya, on Friday appeared before the ED to answer key dealings on how her income ballooned from Rs 1.1 crore to a whopping Rs 76.1 crore in just five years.

And / mysteriously she got a loan from a financially limping Café Coffee Day. She has been summoned for questioning by the ED on Thursday and this has rattled DKS.

In the 2013 assembly elections, DKS had declared his daughter’s assets at Rs 1.1 crore. But, Aisshwarya, just a management graduate, is a trustee of the Global Academy of Technology set up by her father.

The 2018 affidavit filed by DKS mentioned she had paid advance towards purchase of built-up area in Soul Space Spirit Mall in Bellandur worth Rs 76.1 crore.

The ED probe also revealed that Aisshwarya had received Rs 20-crore loan from a financially bankrupt Cafe Coffee Day. ED officials will question her about this.