DK Shivakumar Offers Chartered Flights For Mahayuti Leaders To Show Success Of Karnataka's Schemes, Accuses BJP Of Spreading Disinformation In Maharashtra; Video |

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Saturday that he would arrange chartered flights and buses for Mahayuti alliance leaders to visit Karnataka and see the government’s guarantee schemes in action. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Shivakumar criticised the BJP for what he termed a 'disinformation campaign' against Karnataka's schemes, allegedly through misleading advertisements in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hold a joint press conference in Mumbai



Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "The three of us are here to tell and show what we have promised, what we have… pic.twitter.com/A0f5pxMRH6 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

“We are considering legal action against those spreading false information about the Karnataka government’s initiatives, which have fully delivered on our promises,” he stated. Shivakumar invited Mahayuti leaders to visit Karnataka to observe the schemes firsthand, promising to arrange transportation through the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Shivakumar highlighted that Karnataka's GDP growth rate had climbed from 8.2% to 10.2% following the implementation of these schemes, attributing the numbers to Union government agencies rather than state reports. He further alleged that BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initially criticised Karnataka’s guarantee schemes but are now adopting similar initiatives in other states. “Despite the criticism, BJP leaders have started copying our schemes in other states,” he added.

Details On Karnataka Govt Schemes

The Deputy Chief Minister detailed the schemes, which were launched following Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with citizens during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Among the initiatives are 200 units of free power under the Gruhajyothi scheme, 10 kg of food grains for each family under Anna Bhagya, Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of households under Gruhalakshmi, free bus travel through the Shakthi scheme, and a monthly allowance of up to Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth.

Shivakumar noted that the Karnataka government is currently spending Rs 52,000 crore on these programs, with plans to increase this amount to Rs 56,000 crore. He closed by stating, “Karnataka is the land of Basavanna. We fulfill our promises.”