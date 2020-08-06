'Diwali came early': Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kamra and others react to Ram Mandir billboard at Times Square

New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway.
The digital display of Lord Ram is said to be one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square.
As the image went viral on social media, many celebs took to Twitter and shared their reaction to the same.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram."
Comedian Kunal Kamra added, "Anyone can hire the same advertising space tomorrow to say Bhramhanism is cancer, but the truth needs no advertisements."
Here are some more reactions.
Multiple billboards and trucks were leased on Times Square to beam the words 'Jai Shri Ram', along with images of Lord Ram and of the temple.
Indian-Americans, who bought the ad space at America's most glitzy, flashing, bustling advertising mecca Times Square, beamed the portraits at a cost of course. The exact cost of each banner is not known but runs into thousands of dollars for a day.
Dressed in cultural attires, members of the Indian diaspora from across the New York tri-state area and many travelling from other states gathered in the evening at Times Square where the organisers had planned to light diyas, sing Bhajans and distribute sweets.
Chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and waving flags and banners, the people celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Times Square.
