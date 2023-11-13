Massive Action By Chennai Police Post Diwali: 581 Cases Files For Flouting SC Norms On Bursting Crackers In City

Representative image of firecrackers | File Image

Chennai: Chennai Police on Monday (November 13) registered whopping 581 cases, out of which 554 cases were related to bursting crackers beyond the specified time limit as permitted by the Supreme Court of India. The information was shared by Chennai Police in a press release made public on Monday, a day after Diwali.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 7) had said that its order on curbs on bursting firecrackers was binding on all states and not just on Delhi. The apex court said that the step was to minimise air and noise pollution.

"According to the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, on the pleas of the Government of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Deepavali, crackers were allowed to burst for 2 hours only from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm," said the Press Release by the police.

According to police, 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by the Hon'ble Supreme Court was filed. 8 cases were registered related to running a firecracker shop in violation of Tamil Nadu Government rules. 19 cases were filed regarding the bursting of firecrackers with excessive noise. In total, 581 cases have been registered, said the police.

Some people even took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared videos of firecrackers bursting beyond the specified time-limit in Chennai.

