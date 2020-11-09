Diwali 2020: UP govt to launch website for virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a website to enable people to take part in a virtual Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya.
According to a UP government statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the virtual ceremony that will take place in the Sri Ramlala Darbar in Ayodhya, which will be decorated with over 5.5 lakhs of diyas.
This unique platform will allow participants to light a virtual lamp in front of an image of Lord Ram, with the option to choose different lampstands. Alternatives like ghee, mustard and sesame oil will also be available. Additionally, the virtual hands that will light the lamp will also vary depending on the gender of the devotee.
“The virtual Deepotsav will be no less real than the actual one and thus this platform will enable a never before real experience. The portal will have a portrait of Sri Ram Lalla Virajman before which the virtual lamps will be lit. The portal will have a facility to pick up the lamp-stand of one’s choice—steel, brass or any other material. An option of using ghee or oil will also be available for devotees. Not only this, the hands of the person lighting up the lamp on the website would be based on whether the devotee is a man or a woman. After the lamps are lit, based on the details of the devotees, a thank you digital letter carrying the picture of Shri Ram Lalla from the UP CM will also be issued. The web portal will be up before the main event on November 13 to be available for common people,” read a UP government press statement, reported Hindustan Times.
The statement further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to celebrate with grandeur but clearly stated that COVID-19 protocol should not be violated anywhere and instruction had been given to conduct separate programs.
