Diwali 2020: UP govt to launch website for virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a website to enable people to take part in a virtual Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya.

According to a UP government statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the virtual ceremony that will take place in the Sri Ramlala Darbar in Ayodhya, which will be decorated with over 5.5 lakhs of diyas.

This unique platform will allow participants to light a virtual lamp in front of an image of Lord Ram, with the option to choose different lampstands. Alternatives like ghee, mustard and sesame oil will also be available. Additionally, the virtual hands that will light the lamp will also vary depending on the gender of the devotee.