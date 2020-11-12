Diwali 2020: Top Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to share with your loved ones

Diwali is the festival of lights and is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in India. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival of lights, love, and happiness brings much-awaited hope and excitement to people’s home. Diwali is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm all around the globe. During this beautiful festival of light, happiness, and the victory of good over evil, do not forget to wish your family, friends, and loved ones.

Share with your loved ones these unique Diwali messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook to strengthen your relationships and fill each other’s life with an extra ounce of happiness.

Wishes and Quotes: