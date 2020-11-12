Diwali 2020: Top Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to share with your loved ones

Diwali is the festival of lights and is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in India. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance.
The festival of lights, love, and happiness brings much-awaited hope and excitement to people’s home. Diwali is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm all around the globe. During this beautiful festival of light, happiness, and the victory of good over evil, do not forget to wish your family, friends, and loved ones.
Share with your loved ones these unique Diwali messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook to strengthen your relationships and fill each other’s life with an extra ounce of happiness.
Wishes and Quotes:
May you attain full inner illumination! May the supreme light enlighten your understanding! May you attain the inexhaustible spiritual wealth of the Self! May you prosper gloriously on the material as well as spiritual level!
Wish you all a Very Very Happy Diwali and Hope that Every Person Transform from the Darkness to the Happiness.
Red, blue, green, yellow; not one but all are my favorite. And the most favorite one is the bright colorful lamp of Diwali. Wish you a very colorful & bright Diwali.
All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.
Warm Diwali wishes for every happiness to you. May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.
Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.
