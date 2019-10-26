Diwali 2019; Wish your loved ones the best of Diwali with these WhatsApp and Facebook messages

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja. On the day of Choti Diwali, people are expected to take a bath before sunrise, it is also called as Abhyang Snan. People light diyas and decorate their homes.

Believers also follow the ritual of crushing bitter berry under their feet, it symbolises the crushing or defeat of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Here are a few simple but hearty wishes and messages for you to send your friends, family and loved ones on the auspicious day of Diwali.