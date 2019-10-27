Diwali 2019: Smriti Irani's hilarious mithai meme featuring Baazigar has internet in splits

On the occasion of Diwali, Union Minister Smriti Irani to Instagram share a hilarious meme highlighting the struggle of those sticking to their diet during Diwali.
The Union Minister on Saturday posted a meme based on a scene from the 1993 thriller ''Baazigar'', featuring Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo. Irani posted the video with the caption, "The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai."
The video is from the 1993 Shah Rukh Khan thriller Baazigar and features Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo. In the meme, Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo were labelled "My diet" and "me eating Diwali mithai", respectively. The 43-year-old minister is known for her impeccable Instagram posts. She is Textile Minister of India is also the Minister for Women and Child Development.
After Irani posted the meme, Netizens appreciated Irani's humorous post and joined in the fun. While one wrote "So funny! Story of my life" another commented "Too good! I love your humorous posts! & I can relate to this diet myself too."
