Diwali 2019: Smriti Irani's hilarious mithai meme featuring Baazigar has internet in splits

On the occasion of Diwali, Union Minister Smriti Irani to Instagram share a hilarious meme highlighting the struggle of those sticking to their diet during Diwali.

The Union Minister on Saturday posted a meme based on a scene from the 1993 thriller ''Baazigar'', featuring Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo. Irani posted the video with the caption, "The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai."