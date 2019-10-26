Diwali 2019: How to ensure your car or bike doesn't get harmed

Covered Parking

One of the most effective ways to keep your vehicles safe is to park them in closed or covered parking areas. IF that is not an option for you, at least make sure your vehicle is parked far away from the main play area or open ground where people are most likely to burst crackers.

Avoid vehicle covers

With sparks flying across everywhere, you should avoid using vehicle covers. The covers are made to protect your vehicles from weather conditions and dust, they are not necessarily fire-proof.

Be slow and be alert

Kids love to secretly light crackers in the middle of the road and wait hide to witness people getting scared. One rule every rider and driver should follow is to be aware of what's happening around them and not be in a hurry. Rushing through your vehicles on the streets, especially in residential areas, will give you less time to handle an exigent situation, putting your and others' safety at risk.

Keep your windows shut

Keeping your windows shut will avoid any passengers inside the car from getting hurt. It will also help to keep the noise on a low.

Have a fire-extinguisher and a first-aid kit handy

Irrespective of what festival is on, one should always have a working fire-extinguisher and a first-aid kit handy. During Diwali, it can be of use not only for you but also for the people around you.