Diwali 2019: How to ensure your car or bike doesn't get harmed

With the sound of crackers bursting and lit-up windows on the streets, Diwali enters the lives of everyone whether they like it or not. People celebrate the festival by bursting crackers, lighting diyas, meeting friends and family and preparing lavish meals.
However, Diwali also sees several cases of burns, fires and other tragic incidents. People make sure to keep their children and loved ones safe but often forget to secure their valuable possessions, vehicles.
Cars and two-wheelers become a target of many fire-related incidents during Diwali. Even your smartphones are at great risk during the festival of lights. If you’d like to safeguard your valuable possessions this Diwali, follow the below-mentioned tips.
Covered Parking
One of the most effective ways to keep your vehicles safe is to park them in closed or covered parking areas. IF that is not an option for you, at least make sure your vehicle is parked far away from the main play area or open ground where people are most likely to burst crackers.
Avoid vehicle covers
With sparks flying across everywhere, you should avoid using vehicle covers. The covers are made to protect your vehicles from weather conditions and dust, they are not necessarily fire-proof.
Be slow and be alert
Kids love to secretly light crackers in the middle of the road and wait hide to witness people getting scared. One rule every rider and driver should follow is to be aware of what's happening around them and not be in a hurry. Rushing through your vehicles on the streets, especially in residential areas, will give you less time to handle an exigent situation, putting your and others' safety at risk.
Keep your windows shut
Keeping your windows shut will avoid any passengers inside the car from getting hurt. It will also help to keep the noise on a low.
Have a fire-extinguisher and a first-aid kit handy
Irrespective of what festival is on, one should always have a working fire-extinguisher and a first-aid kit handy. During Diwali, it can be of use not only for you but also for the people around you.
