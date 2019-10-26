Diwali 2019: How to protect your pets and other animals

Diwali is the most joyous festival in India but not all living creatures can say the same. With the thunderous sounds of bursting crackers and people laughing and chatting away with their family and friends, we often neglect how it affects the animals and birds around us.
Animals and birds do not do well with noise and too many people around, they get scared and find hiding spots around. The high decibel of firecrackers hurt the ears of animals as well as birds. Not just sound, but light and smoke emitted by crackers also disturb these birds and animals.
This year let's try and be more careful of the other living creatures around us. Follow these points below to ensure the safety of animals and birds in your area.
Request children and people in your neighbourhood to burst crackers in an open field and not the society.
Urge people to avoid bursting crackers which emit too much smoke and are too noisy.
Pet owners should take their pets to a veterinarian and get an anti-anxiety shot to help them keep calm hearing sound of high-decibel crackers.
Pet owners should keep their pets indoors in a quiet and familiar room where there the sound of crackers is not heard that loud.
Owners can also cover as well as protect the ears of their pets with cotton or a quilt so that they don't panic hearing the noise of crackers.
Ensure that your pet is hydrated.
Pet owners should keep the windows shut and curtains drawn to restrict sounds and mask flashes from fireworks to come in.
