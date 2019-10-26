Diwali 2019: How to protect your pets and other animals

Diwali is the most joyous festival in India but not all living creatures can say the same. With the thunderous sounds of bursting crackers and people laughing and chatting away with their family and friends, we often neglect how it affects the animals and birds around us.

Animals and birds do not do well with noise and too many people around, they get scared and find hiding spots around. The high decibel of firecrackers hurt the ears of animals as well as birds. Not just sound, but light and smoke emitted by crackers also disturb these birds and animals.

This year let's try and be more careful of the other living creatures around us. Follow these points below to ensure the safety of animals and birds in your area.