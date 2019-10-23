Diwali 2019: Best online smartphone deals under Rs 25,000

With numerous other reasons, one of the best things about festivals is the hefty smartphone sales on e-commerce websites. With Diwali just a few more days away, online shopping websites like Flipkart, Amazon and a few other websites are hosting Diwali sale.

The cherry on the cake is, along with discounts on the prices of smartphone devices, these websites are also offering separate offers on using specific bank cards for the purchase.

Here we have listed down the five best smartphones under the Rs 25,000 belt that are being offered at great discounts on e-commerce websites.

Redmi K20 Pro: Offer price Rs 23,249

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched for a starting price of Rs 27,999. With the sale on, the phone can be bought at Rs 24,999 at Flipkart and mi.com. The offer becomes better for holders of SBI bank cards, for them, there is an additional discount of Rs 17,50. The total discounted price of the device comes down to Rs 23,249.

Honor 20: Offer price Rs 23,249

Launched at the starting price of Rs 32, 999, currently, the phone is priced at a discounted amount of Rs 24,999 at Flipkart. The SBI bank card holder brings down the already discounted price to Rs 23,249. The Honor 20 features a 48MP+16MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, punch-hole display, and a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

Poco F1: Standard and Armoured Edition

The Poco F1 has had a great discount dip already. Launched at the starting price of Rs 20,999, the phone is now available at the price of Rs 14,999 at Flipkart and Mi.com. The Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 is available for Rs 18,999. Users can avail an extra 10 per cent discount via SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

The Poco F1 is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4,000mAh battery. The device sports a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, 6.1-inch FHD+ display, and 20MP front camera.

Oppo A9 (2020): Multiple offers

The Oppo A9 (2020)’s base variant with 4GB RAM launched at the starting price of Rs 16,990. Now the phone can be purchased at Rs 15,990 at Amazon. Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and RuPay card owners can avail an extra 10% discount at Amazon. The Oppo A9 (2020) is available at for Rs 16,990 at Flipkart but users can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on the device SBI Card.

The Oppo A9 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 5,000mAh battery. The device sports a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched at the starting price of Rs 22,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The device can now be bought at a lower price of Rs 20,999 at Samsung online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. While there are no extra bank card offers for this device, people can still avail a 5% discount on the price by using Amazon Pay for shopping.

The Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup. The device is powered by the Exynos 9610 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.