'Divisive Politics Of Hatred, Communalism Is Main Agenda Of...': Priyanka Gandhi In Chhattisgarh

FPJ

Raipur/Bhilai: Divisive politics, hate mongering in the name of caste, and religion become main agenda of some parties nowadays, said Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of Congress party, on Thursday while addressing Samriddhi Sammelan of women in Bhilai’s Jayanti Stadium, District Durg, Chhattisgarh.

It is a conspiracy against people’s mandate and their faith, she said.

While remembering her days with her Father, the General Secretary narrated one memorable incident and said, ''I am travelling with my father then Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi, an old aged women suddenly approached my father and reprimanded him that what type of work was carried out that in the rains whole the road gets submerged. I asked my father aren’t you get humiliated or angry, Priyanka said. My father told me addressing towards the bad work is duty of public and get it corrected is my duty as responsibility as a leader.''

Those were days where a common public dared to complain to the PM about their grievances, shared their problems and the PM is bound to resolve it, the Congress General Secretary said.

Priyanka tried to grab the attention of the public about the increasing disparity and distance between common man and super rich where rich is becoming richer and poor is becoming poorer day by day. She alleged that in the nation, a farmer is compelled to survive on meagre income.

In the nation, daily income of a farmer is only ₹27 while some industrialist friends of Modi government minting money and earning more than ₹1600 crore per day, she alleged.

Skyrocketing prices

Public is suffocating under tremendous pressure generated by skyrocketing price hikes of fuels, commodities, essential goods and services. Instead of providing relief to the public by taking adequate measures, the government seemed engaged in exploiting the feelings of common people by pushing them into issues like religion, communalism and others, she alleged.

Youth are jobless, in UP the women who were provided gas cylinders under hyped PM Ujjawala scheme are not in a position to refill their LPG cylinders, she alleged.

Priyanka hits out at BJP govt

"Modi government wasted hard-earned public money on purchasing two luxury air-planes worth ₹8000 crore each, spent ₹27,000 crore on Yashobhumi, ₹20,000 crore on new parliament building but failed to give answer why the roads are crumbled, why jobs are not available, why taps are running out of water, why there is unchecked price hike, why farmer income not enhanced and many more," Priyanka asked.

G20 Summit

Nobody is criticizing why G20 global conference held in India? Definitely everybody is supporting, as an Indian we feel pride that it improves India’s image on a global platform. But if the Modi government wants to waste public money to fulfill its comfort and desires, jeopardizing the lives and future of the poor and middle class, the Congress will not let it to happen. We will fight back, Priyanka challenged.

In comparison to the Modi government, the Baghel government put money in the pockets of women and the public in the state. More than 10 lakh SHG women benefited from Baghel government policies, she claimed.

The wage of Angawadi workers increased up to ₹10,000/month, Mitanins are getting increased wages and many more.

Priyanka appealed to the women to vote in the favour of Baghel government. However, on Priyanka's allegations, BJP advised her to get out from the past and face the emerging challenges and take action on the fake data of achievements provided by Baghel government. If Priyanka had spoken on the mega scams occurring in Baghel government, would have helped the local people, BJP commented.

Priyanka Gandhi with school students | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)