Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near Canal In Ghaziabad; Outrage Among Villagers

A youth was burnt to death after coming in contact with a high-tension electric wire hanging too low near the Mussoorie Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kaif.

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media, Kaif can be seen lying motionless as smoke comes out from his body near the canal.

As per reports, the locals informed that the wire was hanging low for the last few days and as a result two buffaloes had died earlier after coming in contact with it.

They claimed that an elderly man was also electrocuted a few days ago.

Locals said that though they have had informed the authorities about the low-hanging high-tension wire, nobody took any action.

Amid the outrage, villagers are demanding that a case be filed against the responsible officers and employees of the power corporation in the matter.

Delhi Police Special cell arrest two more henchmen of Hashim Baba gang in joint op

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Special Police Cell and the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) in a joint operation here on Thursday morning arrested two more sharp henchmen of the Hashim Baba gang in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner, Nadir Shah, who was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi on September 12.

As per the Delhi Special Police Cell, the suspects, identified as Anas Khan (18) and Asad Ameen (21) were shot in the leg during the encounter with the police.

The recovered Kia Seltos car of the accused is found to be stolen vide e-FIR No. 027183, dated 08.04.24, PS Patel Nagar, Delhi.

Three pistols with nine live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused, as per the Delhi Special Police Cell.

Additionally, Anas has been wanted in four criminal cases in Delhi, two of murder and two of attempt to murder.

As per the Delhi Special Police Cell, on Wednesday, information was received that Anas had been roaming around Ghaziabad and Delhi along with the associate Asad. Upon receiving the information, a team was formed to carry out search operations.

The police team had followed the two wanted people on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway and at 4 a.m. on Thursday, their car was intercepted near the Bhainsi villa in Khatauli.

The wanted had opened fire on the police team to escape and in retaliatory, the firing by the police left both Asad and Anas with bullet injuries, the Delhi Special Police Cell said.

A total of eight rounds of firings had occurred in the encounter and the injured were then taken to the nearby government hospital.

On Septemebr 14, Delhi Police arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner, Nadir Shah, who was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi.

The Special Cell team arrested four suspects, identified as Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan.The fifth suspect has been identified as Sajid. The police presented all of them in court, where they were remanded in police custody for 10 days.

A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment when a shooter opened fire on a busy road in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 colony.