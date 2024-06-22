Disturbing Video: Dog Dies On Spot After Being Thrown From Highrise Building In Greater Noida

X

In a shocking incident, residents of a society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida threw a dog from the top of a building, resulting in the animal's immediate death due to grave injuries.

The tragic incident came to light only when Surbhi Rawat, president of People for Animals Ghaziabad, shared a purported video of the incident on X on Saturday.

In the video, the female dog can suddenly be seen hitting the ground and breathing her last. A man explaining the video can be heard saying that the dog died on the spot a few minutes after being thrown from the terrace of the building.

According to Rawat's tweet, residents of Greater Noida's Vihaan Heritage Sapphire Society in Sector 1 took the female dog to the roof of the building under the pretence of giving her food and then threw her down.

As soon as the video was posted on social media, it went viral and attracted strong reactions from netizens who demanded that those responsible for this brutal act be brought to justice as soon as possible. Though the Greater Noida police have been tagged in the tweet, they are yet to respond.

Strongly reacting to the video, one X user @Dixit_0511 posted, "These are the same people who would be giving lectures on humanity to children at home and are themselves worse than demons! Noida's societies are getting defamed because of the mentality of such people."

ये वही लोग हैं जो घर में बच्चो को मानवता पर लेक्चर देते होंगे और खुद राक्षसों से भी बदतर हैं !



नॉएडा की सोसाइटीज ऐसे लोगो की मानसिकता की बजह से बदनाम होती जा रही हैं — 𝕯𝖗.𝕾𝖍𝖜𝖊𝖙𝖆 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆 (@Dixit_0511) June 22, 2024

Another user, @laborcampaign, said, "Cruelty towards animals – incidents of torturing, beating, kicking, and breaking of limbs are increasing day by day. Everyone can see it except the government and related agencies. Laws are made to protect mute creatures, not to decorate them in books. Please ensure that the law is followed."

पशुओं के प्रति क्रूरता - सताने, पीटने, ठोकर मारने, कोई अंग तोड़ देने की घटनाएं दिन प्रति दिन बढ़ रहीं हैं, सब को नज़र आ रहा है सिवाए सरकार के और सम्बंधित सरकारी एजेंसीज को. कानून बेज़ुबानों की रक्षा के लिये बनाया है, किताबों में सजाने के लिये नहीं. कृपया कानून का पालन कराएं — DRS (@laborcampaign) June 22, 2024

"What is happening to the mentality of such people? When will such people be held accountable?" asked @YashKumar0706.

ऐसे लोगों की मानसिकता को क्या होते जा रहा हैं



आख़िर कब ऐसे लोगों का हिसाब होगा — Yash Kumar (Advocate). (@YashKumar0706) June 22, 2024

"These cases will never be shown on media because animal life doesn't matter to them," said @sweetestkhushi.

The timestamp on the CCTV footage suggests that the incident took place on June 20.