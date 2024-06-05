Disturbing Video: 3 Men Slap, Kick & Abuse Women In Presence Of Children As They Plead For Mercy In Delhi’s Mangolpur Kalan

X

In a deeply disturbing video that surfaced on X on Wednesday, three men were seen brutally thrashing women inside a home in Delhi’s Mangolpur Kalan in the presence of children.

In the two-minute twenty-second video, the men can be seen pulling the women’s hair, slapping, and kicking them as they plead for mercy and to stop the cruelty.

As per reports, the horrible incident took place on June 3 at Rathi Family House no. 389 in Mangolpur Kalan in Delhi. Reports also suggest that as of now there has been no complaint registered against these men.

The women seen in the video have alleged that local police are not registering a case due to pressure from the accused.

History sheeter shot dead in UP's Meerut

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old history sheeter was allegedly shot dead by another criminal here when he had gone to a swimming pool, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bilal, is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, they added.

The victim, Arshad, was a history sheeter with 18 cases lodged against him, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Arshad had gone to take bath in the swimming pool, Sajwan said.

Near the pool, Arshad had an argument with Bilal who shot him as the altercation escalated, the officer said, adding that the entire episode got captured in the CCTV installed there.

Bilal, too, had a number of cases, including murder, pending against him, the SSP said.

Separate teams have been constituted and the accused will be nabbed soon.