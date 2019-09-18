Districts of Ballia, Ghazipur, Auraiya, Jalaun and Hamirpur face flooding threat

After incessant rain, five districts of Uttar Pradesh are facing flood-like situation after continuous rise of water level Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Chambal, Ghagra and Sharda rivers.

According to Indian Express, the affected districts are Ballia, Ghazipur, Auraiya, Jalaun and Hamirpur. Officials said in Ballia and Hamirpur, the rivers are rising at the rate of 1-2 cm per hour. Residents in low-lying areas in and around Prayagraj city say they are suffering hardships due to flooding caused by the continuous rise of water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. According to the latest report by the flood control unit of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, Yamuna is flowing 2.82 meters above the danger level in Auraiya district and 2.31 meters above the danger level in Kalpi area of Jalaun district. The rive is 1.7 meters above the danger mark in Hamirpur district of Bundelkhand region.

“About seven villages with a population of 15,000 have directly been affected. The Ganga is rising at the rate of 1 cm per hour. The affected villagers have been evacuated. A National Disaster Response Force team has arrived and so are two platoons from the flood unit,” Ballia District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot told the Indian Express.

In the meanwhile, some parts of the Bundelkhand region such as Kalpi in Jalaun and Hamirpur are also witnessing a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas through aerial survey. He directed officials to ensure that compensation to flood victims is paid within 12 hours. Adityanath also promised to find permanent solution to the recurring floods in the doab region of the state and consider projects to divert the flow of rivers.