District admin made mistakes in controlling the riots in Kawardha but all involved will be prosecuted and arrested: Chhattisgarh govt

Raipur: The curfew imposed in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha town two days after the violent communal riots, is still in enforcement. This has led to a confrontation between Congress and the BJP leaders after BJP alleged that the Chattisgarh administration is intentionally targetting BJP leaders.

Chhattisgarh government also made a statement on Saturday and said that the Kabirdham district administration committed mistakes in controlling the violence. The District Administration made some mistakes in analyzing the situation Ravinder Choubey, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said while addressing a joint press conference on Saturday in Raipur. The SP and Collector misread the information gathered from the sources, Choubey said.

Choubey was accompanied by two ministers during the press conference. Law Minister Mohd. Akbar and Education Premsai Tekam supported Choubey's statement saying that there are inputs that a large number of unidentified men were allowed to stay in schools and other public places without permission. However, now the situation is under control, and very soon, the curfew will be lifted.

In addition, Choubey mentioned that all those people who were spotted inciting the crowd for rioting will be booked and arrested soon when asked about when will the top brass BJP leaders be arrested involved in the incident. CCTV footages will also be provided to media, he added

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday already mentioned that the riot was plotted and all the people involved in the incident will be prosecuted.

In the incident, BJP MP Santosh Pandey, ex-MP Abhishek Singh, ex-MLA Motiram Chandravanshi, Ashok Sahu, BJP Pradesh Mantri Vijay Sharma like leaders were already booked for inciting mob for rioting under relevant sections of IPC, Kawardha Police said.

Moreover, on the issue of booking BJP men and leaders in the case, BJP also staged a dharna in Raipur. Ex-Minister BJP Rajesh Munat alleged that the police were intentionally framing the BJP leaders in the case and sparing the opposite group. If the IG has to do politics, then it will be better to resign from the post and join politics, Munat added.

However, in the whole incident, ex-CM Raman Singh demanded a judicial probe as his son Abhishek Singh was also booked in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:19 PM IST