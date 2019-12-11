Dissent within Congress brewing against Punjab CM

Chandigarh: A simmering dissent is brewing between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his legislators over their party's government in Punjab.

Congress sources suggest the cause of provocation is disconnect or deliberate side-stepping of a certain section of legislators, who say unbridled powers to handful bureaucrats is hampering their day-to-day working and deliberately ignoring the party's interests.

The workers too are largely feeling disillusioned.

Besides, from the Congress central leadership, there is a demand to suitably compensate "sulking" legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been pushed to sidelines, by re-inducting him into the Cabinet and some changes in the portfolios.

"The central leadership wants to use Sidhu as a trump card in the next elections if there is a vacuum in party leadership. For a long time, Sidhu can't be kept on the sidelines as he was the star campaigner in the last state assembly elections," a senior party leader told IANS, requesting anonymity.

In the run-up to the assembly elections in March 2017, Amarinder Singh played an emotional card, saying it will be his last election.

"Secondly, a certain section of senior legislators such as Rana K.P. Singh want to be at the helm with important portfolios," he said.

Three-time legislator Rana K.P. is currently the Speaker.

For over a month, four ruling party legislators, all belonging to Amarinder's wife parliamentary constituency Patiala, are airing their anger against the government on several issues, including lack of development funds, at Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings and at public platforms.

Sensing growing resentment, the Chief Minister has called all the legislators in groups next week in Chandigarh to hear their grievances and allocate funds in the presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar.

Sidhu, who used to swear loyalty to Rahul Gandhi, had to exit from the government after differences with party veteran and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, formally resigned on July 14. Since then he has limited public appearances.